Parker Cox was 14 and an athlete at Foster Middle School when his mother "forced" him to attend a heart screening at Longview Regional Medical Center.
"There’s nothing wrong with my heart," he said he remembers thinking at the time.
Cox, now 20, says he believes the tests he received at the event saved his life.
For the first time since February 2020, Longview Regional will offer the free heart screenings 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for area youth ages 14 to 18 at the hospital's campus, 2901 N. Fourth St.
Cox's mother, JoCarol Cox, said her son had always been an athletic child with no pre-existing conditions and "no signs or symptoms of any kind of heart problem whatsoever."
"The day of the screening, after we finished, a doctor put us in a room and came and spoke with us to inform us that he had a heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome," she said, adding that the condition means an athlete's heart can start to beat faster then it can handle.
"The athlete could potentially have a fatal incident while playing a sport," she said.
JoCarol Cox said her son was sent to a Dallas medical center for a heart procedure known as an ablation to address the condition.
"He had that heart ablation three months after he was diagnosed (and) was back on the playing field the same year within a month of his surgery," she said.
Parker Cox eventually would become part of the Longview Lobos' 2018 state championship team.
"It definitely saved my life for sure, just the intensity of Lobo athletics," he said. "The doctors told me I probably wouldn’t have lived until I was 25 if I continued with the same type of lifestyle.
Longview Regional partners with the Championship Hearts Foundation, a Texas nonprofit agency, to host the screenings, which are available to all youth within the age group and not just athletes.
The tests include a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and a limited two-dimensional echocardiogram (ECHO) to detect Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM), the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes, according to Longview Regional.
The tests are non-invasive and painless and are valued at more than $700, according to the hospital. Results of the screening are immediate.
The event will be in the hospital’s Outpatient Surgery/Surgical Service Entrance between the 707 and the 709 Hollybrook Drive buildings. Parking will be available in the parking garage off Hollybrook on the southwest side of the hospital's campus.
Children should be pre-registered at www.champhearts.org or by calling (888) 884-6945.
Students must have a signed parental waiver in order to be tested and is available at the event and available to print from the Championship Hearts website.
"Typically, the access to health care, especially cardiac health care for youth, is limited," JoCarol Cox said. "Unless the problem presents itself, then the family and the child will never know that they have something wrong until it’s too late.
"Parker never had any problems. We would have never done an (electrocardiogram) ... on him. And so the screening is truly a life saver because it certainly saved Parker’s."