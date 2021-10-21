Two bouquets at a time, Katie Williamson and Kendriel Presley spent Wednesday delivering flowers to unsuspecting Longview residents.
Casa Flora, a locally owned Longview business, participated in a nationwide floral industry effort to “Petal It Forward.” As part of the campaign, recipients were asked to keep one of the two bouquets and pass along the other along to a friend, family member, coworker or even stranger.
Petal It Forward, which is organized by the Society of American Florists, promotes random acts of kindness and is designed to help people start their days with smiles and less stress, according to the society.
“It’s a nationwide event, and we have been participating in it for five years, and we wanted to keep doing it,” said Casa Flora owner Vickie Slover. “We enjoy giving out flowers in the community and trying to make people happy when they are not expecting it.”
Slover said the shop procured 400 bouquets for the event, and many of them were donated by her suppliers.
Holley Kotulla received a couple of bouquets while working Wednesday at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry. She said it was a sweet surprise to receive the flowers.
“My mom is actually coming to town today, and I am going to pass these along to her,” Kotulla said. “This was perfect timing.”
Julie Hidalgo of Hidalgo Hair Studio also received two bouquets Wednesday. She said she would pass her second bouquet to her longtime client of 25 years, Pam Gatton, who’s hair she was working on at the time of the flower delivery.
“It made my day,” Hidalgo said. “I absolutely love it.”