Broderick Brooks grew up in a neighborhood adjacent to Broughton Recreation Center in Longview, so as a child, he spent plenty of free time at the facility.
He said Broughton had looked the same since he was about 9.
"It was a old building (with) no windows, so yeah, I think it needed an upgrade," Brooks said.
He now brings his son Jaylon, 11, to the center, mainly for its gymnasium and accompanying basketball court.
The difference now is the significant appearance and layout changes that Broughton has recently undergone.
Work to remodel the more than 40-year-old building was completed in November after a little more than a year of construction. The work was funded by the 2018 bond package passed by Longview voters, which allocated $24.7 million to parks in the city — $5.7 million of that to Broughton Recreation Center and its park.
The center used to only house a gym and stage, three classrooms, a branch library and common area.
As Brooks said, there were no windows in the building other than a singular sidelight in the back.
The updated center has a large windowed entrance that seems to invite in visitors to explore.
Numerous additions have been made, including: a new gymnasium; improved façade; entrance renovations; relocating the existing branch library that previously was in the back of the building; renovating meeting room spaces; expanding the parking lot; replacing the roof; adding aerobic workout and strength training equipment; new pool, air hockey and foosball tables; a new kitchen area; and a new esports gaming room.
For Brooks and his son, the renovations were worth it.
"It looks better than it did," Jaylon said. "I like it."
On a recent afternoon, the child ran back to the court to resume a game of five-on-five with friends who also were using the center.
Deadrian Bradley, 12, who also was playing basketball, said he has been going to the center since before the renovations and said he believed it needed to have to work done.
He said the goals on the basketball court needed to be improved and the nets were off, which made playing a game difficult.
Deadrian said he believes the renovations look "pretty good" and talked about the new features he's used, such as the pool table and ping pong table.
"It's perfect. I like it," he said before returning to his game.
Jaylon Creer, 16, stood at another net practicing his shot. He said he began using the center around fourth or fifth grade.
Before the remodel, Jaylon said he believed the floor needed to be fixed along with the side goals. He added the old gym floor was slippery and had to be cleaned multiple times before use.
"But this floor you can get some grip on it," he said. "The goals are nicer, the rims aren't ... tilted anymore. They're really nice."
Alton Francisco, 24, moved to Longview from Louisiana three months ago. Shortly after moving, he started looking for a local gym where he could play basketball. After some searching he found Broughton, he said.
"My girlfriend said it had been remodeled, so I said, 'I'm gonna go check it out,' " hes aid.
Francisco said he comes every day to play basketball, adding that he loves being active and staying fit so the center is the the right fit for him. He said he was impressed by the center the moment he stepped foot inside.
"I was like, 'Wow', 'cause where I'm from, we don't have much like this. So this is an experience for me, and I like it," he said.
Francisco said he pays $15 for a monthly membership, a price he considers "pretty good" since everything at the center is included.
Parks Director Scott Caron said attendance is up since the renovated facility opened in November. In 2020, the center was operating under COVID-19 protocols, so Caron compared attendance from 2019 for a more accurate number.
According to Caron, in November and December of 2019, the center had an average daily attendance of 31 people. In 2022, that number was 37 every day, he said.
"Memberships have seen a significant increase," Caron said, adding that 60 memberships were sold in November and December 2019. That number was 196 for this past November and December.
Broughton Recreation Center is at 801 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
For information on memberships, go to longviewtexas.gov/3136/Broughton-Recreation-Center .