Orrin Rater is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and said he was brought to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview by a close friend.
Despite being unfamiliar with the city, he decided to attend Thursday's Homeless Resource Day after seeing a flyer at the mission, he said.
He said many channels had been opened up for him at the event, and he has ideas and information about resources if he ever needs them in the future.
"It kind of leads a person to an entryway to Longview and to what resources are available, so yeah, it's very helpful," he said.
The annual Homeless Resource Day is a way for residents experiencing homelessness to receive services that otherwise would take months to secure and also offers free essential items, according to the city.
Numerous local nonprofit organizations, businesses and government agencies set up booths inside the Longview Exhibit Center providing information, health care products, snacks and more for attendees.
Some of the entities that set up booths included: The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission; Wellness Pointe; the Women's Center of East Texas; the East Texas Food Bank; the Longview Housing Authority; Community Healthcore; Arabella of Longview; the Military Veteran Peer Network; the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs; the Gregg County Health Department; the Barber Institute of Texas; Christus Good Shepherd; LeTourneau University; Longview Transit, Graciously Broken; the Salvation Army; Greater Longview United Way; Partners in Prevention and more.
Breakfast was provided by Christus Good Shepherd and lunch by the Jesus Burger ministry. Barbers from around the area offered haircuts, and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center administered vaccinations and exams for pets.
Jonathan Lovely owns Lovely Cuts in Longview and was one of the barbers and stylists offering free haircuts. He said it was his second year at the Homeless Resource Day.
"It just made my heart feel good to just come out here," he said. "You never know who you can help out."
By Thursday afternoon, Lovely had done 10 haircuts.
"To see the smile come on somebody's face for something as simple as just a haircut, it still amazes me to this very day, and I've been doing it for 11 years," he said.
Kinsley Wood said she came to the event mainly for a haircut but also for job resources.
"My mom actually sent me the information. She knew I was on the verge of homelessness. I didn't know (the resource day) was a yearly thing," she said.
Wood was able to sign up for a cosmetology course that offered financial aid, which she said was "awesome."
"I was able to hear about some other food resources and some new food banks, like soup kitchens I'd never heard of," she added.
Wood said the resource day is helpful because of the "humongous" homeless population in the area and said she believed it should be advertised more.
"It takes a lot for these people to even come out, to get a ride, to get away and to put away their pride or the confidence we lack to come out, and I think it's a huge thing for the community to do this," she said.
Amanda Tornberg, Graciously Broken program director, handed out information at the nonprofit organization's booth. The Longview ministry focuses on helping women be free of addiction or other life issues.
It was the group's second year present at the resource day, she said. By partnering with other agencies, the organization is able to expand its reach, build a network and foster connections.
Tornberg said many women had inquired about the ministry's 12-month residential program and pick up an application.
She believes the resource day is vital for Longview residents because "none of us can do it on our own — it takes everybody."