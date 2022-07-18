Dennis Cullinane says the East Texas Food Bank is seeing a lot of new faces — families who have never had to rely on a food pantry.
“That’s a reality, unfortunately,” said Cullinane, who is CEO of the nonprofit organization.
Although the East Texas Food Bank is based in Tyler, it serves 26 counties in the region including Gregg.
“(People’s) costs are going up, and everything’s going in the wrong direction,” Cullinane said. “Their expenses are going up, but their income is not going up, so they are really looking for more help for food.”
Typically the volume of food the East Texas Food Bank distributes remains fairly flat throughout the year. However, with demand up at the organization’s partner agencies and at local pantries, food distribution also has increased.
In June, the East Texas Food Bank served about 1,200 families during one of its mobile distributions in Longview, which is the most the organization has had in about a year or more, Cullinane said.
Shae Hight, operations manager at Longview Dream Center, said, since January, the nonprofit organization has seen double the number of new clients monthly compared with the previous year. Where the center previously averaged about 60 new clients a month, it is now seeing about 120 a month.
Hight said she believes the increased demand can be attributed to the rise in gas and food prices as well as supply chain issues.
“If you're trying to go to work and you're paying $4 for a gallon of gas, it doesn't leave much leftover to get groceries,” she said. “So, you know, I think a lot of that is the reason that we're seeing more clients.”
Demand for help also is up at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, said Amelia Heatherly, the nonprofit organization's director of development.
“The hotter it gets, the more people we get. The worse the economy gets, the more people that we see to serve,” she said. “Our numbers are higher right now than they were before.”
Heatherly said Hiway 80 always provides shelter, food, showers, case management and more to anyone in need. Recently, people coming in have not only have included regular clients but also those who may have recently lost a job or are experiencing homelessness for the first time.
While Hiway 80 primarily serves the homeless community, it helps anyone who comes through the door. Many people face struggles, more so when inflation is occurring, and “you don't have to be homeless to be hurting,” Heatherly said.
Rising prices of food and more as well as a decrease in donations also are challenging local nonprofit organizations.
Hight said a lot of items in the Longview Dream Center’s food pantry are bought from the East Texas Food Bank, which has been forced to raise its prices.
“Donations are down quite a bit, so we’re having to buy more food,” Cullinane said. “The food we’re buying now is probably running 10 percent to 15 percent more than it was last year, too, so we’re getting into a pinch.”
A spike in demand for food was seen during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Cullinane said he believes some of the economic troubles now can be attributed as an aftershock to the pandemic on top of high inflation adding pressure to the supply chain.
The food bank has reserves, but supply chain issues are impacting its ability to get what it orders on time. Cullinane said items arrive late, are canceled or sometimes just don't arrive at all.
“The people that we serve, you know they are at the lower end of the income (and) are the ones who can least afford to absorb those cost increases,” he said. “So that’s what makes our work more important than ever.”
Hight said regardless of increased costs or receiving fewer donations, the Longview Dream Center is still committed to providing those it serves with what they need. The center has had to stretch what t has a little further but still looks to serve the “multitudes of people that are coming in.”
“We want to be proud of what we're giving out – we're not trying to be skimpy here,” she said. “We feel like we're very generous in what we serve.”
Height said the Dream Center is feeling the impact of inflation, but “it's not just us; I think a lot of food pantries are hurting.”
Heatherly said Hiway 80 has not been immune to inflation, but its donors and the community have remained generous. Donations have decreased a little but continue to "sustain" Hiway 80 and “continue to bless us.
Cullinane said he is grateful to be in an area with “a very generous community.” The support of the community to this point has been “amazing,” and the East Texas Food Bank could not do what it does if not for donors, he said.
Hight said the Dream Center is in need of not just food donations but more monetary donations. Through monetary donations, the organization would be able to purchase the amount of food it typically would regardless of price increases.
Along with food, the Dream Center also stocks other needed items such as laundry detergent, baggies, foil, soap, dishwashing liquid, pet food, medicine and more.
“People think free is free,” Hight said. “Free is not free – somebody paid for it somewhere.
“It's just a tough world out there right now, and we’re all just trying to survive, and (at) the Longview Dream Center, we're gonna just keep doing what we can do as long as we can possibly do it. If we have a loaf of bread, that's what we're gonna give out.”
To donate, visit the East Texas Food Bank at easttexasfoodbank.org; the Longview Dream Center at longviewdreamcenter.com; and the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission at hiway80rm.org .