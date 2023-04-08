Alivia Davidson clutched her Easter basket close in preparation for Friday's egg hunt to begin.
Alivia, 6, was accompanied by her mother, Arenthia, and her wife, Ashley Davidson. Together, they were participating in the annual Intergenerational Easter Egg Hunt held by Heritage at Longview Healthcare Center and Havencare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Arenthia Davidson is a housekeeper at Heritage and decided to bring Alivia after hearing about the event at work, she said. After telling her daughter about the hunt, she said Alivia was "so excited" to attend.
Children and residents enjoy an Easter egg hunt Friday, April 7, 2023, at Heritage at Longview Healthcare Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo
The dual-hosted Easter egg hunt is normally held outside along with entertainment, games, food and more, said Activity Director Brenda Tidwell. This year was the first time the event was rained out, she said.
With the weather not cooperating, staff at Heritage had to get creative with how they set up the hunt.
They decided to use an empty hall at the facility, which was free of residents and cleaned. The hall and its rooms were adorned with Easter eggs, candy, toys and decorations for children to find and collect.
"Now our residents are down there and ready to come and watch these children," Tidwell said.
While the hunt was mainly for children, some residents also participated, she added.
Sangina Champion had brought her children Aries, 1, and Key'anna, 9 months, and were meeting some of their cousins, Champion said.
"It's beautiful that they're doing this for the kids," she said. "It's a great thing."
Extra baskets were prepared for any children who didn't have one. As residents began to move into the hallway, children lined up, baskets at the ready.
Tidwell counted down — "3, 2, 1, go" — and the children were off, collecting every egg in sight. Rooms had eggs hidden in drawers, on window sills and cabinets. In the hallways, some lined the floor and wall bannisters.
Two chocolate crosses were hidden that, if found, would yield a $10 reward. After the hunt, children were invited to go across the street to Havencare where a petting zoo was set up. Later, attendees could return for a hotdog lunch and photos with an Easter rabbit, Tidwell said.
Heritage is scheduled to hold an outdoor event Monday in conjunction with Havencare for residents to make up for the rained-out Easter egg hunt, she said. The event is set to have a live band and food for residents of both centers.
"It's just to kind of make up for our residents not being able to get outside and enjoy it, but we're still gonna bring 'em all together," Tidwell said.
I'm Yoleyne Romero and my beat includes city/county government. I'm a graduate from The University of Texas at Tyler with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. I have a dog named Okami that provides endless sunshine in my life.