David Wright says having the opportunity to work with the people of Longview — from city staff and employees to fellow council members and District 5 residents — was the best part of his seven years on the City Council.
Wright will attend his last meeting today as the District 5 representative on the council after he chose not to seek his third and final three-year term.
Michelle Gamboa won a three-way race for the seat earlier this month and will be sworn in at tonight's meeting. District 5 includes the Spring Hill area.
Wright was first elected to complete one year on an unexpired term when former District 5 Councilman Richard Manley resigned to run for mayor.
"I've really enjoyed (my time on the council). I think our council has been really good working together," Wright said. "The mayor's done a good job of pulling everyone together, and we didn't have a lot of issues that were a problem or pitting one member against another."
Council members haven't always seen eye to eye, though, Wright said, adding that 10 to 20 years ago, it was uncommon for members to coordinate smoothly, and in-fighting seemed to be commonplace.
"I think since (former) Mayor (Jay) Dean was the mayor, he kind of got things lined out, and I think Andy (Mack) has continued that. We just do not have a lot of problems," he said.
According to Wright, city staff plays a major role in helping the council run efficiently and in harmony. When Wright had issues or questions, staff members always were on top of helping him and District 5 residents, he said.
City staff's amity with the council was what surprised Wright most about his time as a representative, he said.
"As soon as I called somebody, they either had the answer or they got it to me within, I would say, 24 hours and ... it got responded to," Wright said.
He said his main concern for the city going forward is the police department's struggle with staffing. When he first became a council member, one of the top issues for the city was the homicide rate and gang violence, he said.
After former police Chief Mike Bishop was hired and competitive pay was implemented, the city was able to fully staff the police department and tamp down crime quickly, Wright said. But he worries that the current officer shortage could lead to some of the same issues arising, he said.
"They're having difficulty finding employees, and I hope that that same thing doesn't become an issue again because (Chief) Anthony Boone can't find the employees," Wright said.
As for District 5, Wright believes it's in "pretty good shape," although he believes there's always room for improvement.
Wright said he's heard from district residents who want more business in the area to help spread the tax burden.
"We do need to make it business friendly in Spring Hill, and I think for the most part, it is. It's just a lot of business is going northeast and we're northwest, and there's not a lot of land in Spring Hill to bring a big business in or something like that," he said.
Wright's advice for Gamboa is to work with Mack and whatever issues he was working on.
"If she has real issues with the way that the council is going, then she needs to bring those up, obviously, and try to work them out with the other members of the council. ... I would say just get with the other members of the council and see what the issues are and talk with them. I think that would be a good start," he said.
Wright owns Texas Iron and Steel and said he is looking forward to returning to work with his son full time and focusing on his business.
Additionally, he's excited about being able to take time off and travel with his wife without having to worry about missing a council meeting.
Wright said he's like to say "thank you" to the residents of District 5.
"It's been a great experience, and I wish everybody could have it to some extent 'cause it really opens your eyes," he said of serving on the council. "You learn about the city, you learn about the city government, and I've just really enjoyed that. I want to thank the people of Spring Hill and District 5 for being so open to me and giving me the privilege of serving them."