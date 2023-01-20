Get your wallets ready: It's Girl Scout cookie season.
Members of Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas began selling Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos and more this past week.
Melda Carter, Troop 1565 leader and Gregg County service unit manager, said this past Friday was cookie pickup day and was open to any area troops.
Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas covers 32 counties from just north of Waco extending to the Oklahoma state line, and from Irving to the Louisiana border.
Gregg County has 13 troops, Carter said.
She said Troop 1015 picked up 11,340 boxes this past week and had to use an 18-wheeler to transport them from a warehouse to the cookie manager's home.
Customers have a couple of options to find cookies, including using the online cookie finder at gsnetx.org .
After visiting the website, enter the corresponding ZIP code into a box near the top of the page. The website then will redirect to all of the locations in or near that ZIP code where Girl Scouts will be set up. Clicking "Booth Details" on each location will show specific times and dates for when they will be set up.
The other way to find cookies is by using the Girl Scouts' Digital Cookie link. The link is a more personalized way to support a troop member and directs buyers to the website for an individual Girl Scout.
Carter said these links are usually shared through Facebook or other social media by the Girl Scout. By using a digital cookie link, the corresponding Scout then will deliver the boxes to the customer, Carter said. Deliveries are limited to local residences and are secured via parent approval.
In addition, a new cookie flavor, Raspberry Rally, only is available through online purchases.
Digital cookie links along with online ordering will end March 5. However, Girl Scouts can continue to sell any remaining cookies.