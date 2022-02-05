Newly released video shows a Longview man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol describing "the second American revolutionary war" that began that day.
"It's going to be violent," Ryan Nichols, 31, says in one video acquired by News-Journal news partner CBS19.
In another video taken Jan. 6 at the Capitol, Nichols is seen standing with a bullhorn in front of a crowd right outside the building.
"They are labeling us as anarchists," he says into the megaphone. "They are talking about using lethal force against us as we storm the Capitol. They are talking about using lethal force against you."
A federal judge has set a trial date of July 25 for Nichols as well as Alex Kirk Harkrider, 34, of Carthage.
Nichols and Harkrider are accused of clashing with police at the Capitol grounds and being among the first people to enter the building through a smashed window. According to documents in the case, Nichols and Harkrider barricaded the doors with desks and chairs once inside the Capitol. Nichols was armed with a crowbar and pepper spray, and Harkrider carried a tomahawk ax.
Nichols documented the events in posts to social media, including in video that was released by the federal government to CBS19.
On the night of the riot, documents show Nichols posted a video in which he called for violence and said the presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump .
“And if you’re looking for a leader, I’ll be your leader,” Nichols said in the video. “If you’re looking for guidance in this second American revolution, I will be your leader.”
Nichols and Harkrider were arrested in January 2021 on several charges including unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings. The charge was removed in a superseding indictment filed Nov. 10.
In April, a federal judge ordered Harkrider released on house arrest pending trial.
Nichols’ attorney in November filed a motion requesting pretrial release. The federal judge in December denied the request and ordered Nichols held until trial. In the denial, the judge said Nichols’ post-riot social media videos in which he says he is committed to violence show he would remain a threat and should not be released.
Nichols and Harkrider still face charges of civil disorder and aiding and abetting; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.
Nichols was separately charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officer using a dangerous weapon as well as an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or buildings. Harkrider was charged with theft of government property on suspicion of taking a table leg from the Capitol that was later found in his home, the document shows.