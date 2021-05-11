Morning flooding over some East Texas roads will likely continue as heavy rain again is expected to move through the area this afternoon.
The Longview Police Department this morning announced on its Facebook page a road closure at West Fairmont Street and Bill Owens Parkway as well as the closure of river bridge in the 1300 block of Sabine.
“Please find an alternative route around these flooded areas,” the department said in a post.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch.
“Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas,” NWS Shreveport said in a statement. The heavy rainfall throughout the day could also lead to flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
The flood watch will continue through Wednesday morning for counties including Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur.
“Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils,” NWS said in a weather statement. “Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will.
There is a 100% chance of precipitation across East Texas today with a high temperature near 65 degrees.
The rain is expected to start after 1 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon and into the evening with a low near 53 degrees in Longview.
A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Wednesday before clearing to sunny skies Thursday.