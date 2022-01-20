A crowd gathered Thursday at Longview City Hall for an event held by the city's Mentoring Advisory Council to highlight the significance of mentoring in the community and acknowledging the contributions of Aspire Mentoring Program volunteers.
Partners in Prevention’s Aspire Mentoring Program, formerly known as Forever Friends and Co-Pilots, has been serving students in the Longview area for 26 years.
The mentoring program is available to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade in the Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Kilgore and White Oak ISDs.
Licensed social worker Crystal Bowley, who is a graduate of the program, spoke about the impact mentoring made in her life. Bowley said she joined the program — then called Forever Friends — when she was in the fifth grade.
Bowley described herself as coming from an economically disadvantaged family that experienced many challenges. Growing up, she said, her alleged father would Dumpster-dive for food and steal water from neighbors. Her mother had various boyfriends throughout her life, and many of those situations ended in domestic violence that Bowley said she and her sister witnessed.
“With all that said, Forever Friends gave me an outlet and also exposed me to a culture that I wasn’t familiar with,” she said, citing being exposed to things such as classical music, fine dining and more.
Bowley recalled her mentor doing small things, such as making turkey sandwiches for her or bringing her items to make milkshakes when her tonsils and wisdom teeth were removed. Her mentor would frequently call and check up on her, she said.
“My biggest word of advice to anyone that is going to become a mentor is to take into account, it doesn’t cost a lot of money,” she said. “You don’t have to do any profound act. It’s just showing up and being there. “
While the Aspire Mentoring Program has more than 200 mentors volunteering in its program annually, there remain many young people in East Texas facing challenges and in need of extra adult support, according to information provided by the program.
Youth who have a mentor are 55% more likely to enroll in college; 81% more likely to participate in extracurricular activities; and 78% more likely to volunteer in their communities, according to the city.
“Mentors are needed,” Aspire Mentoring Program Administrator Stephanie Adams said in a statement. “Mentoring is a very strategic way to multiply support for youth within our community, and we look forward to establishing more mentoring relationships this year in every school district we serve.”
January is National Mentoring Month.
For about becoming a mentor, call (903) 237-1019 or email mentoring@longviewtexas.gov.