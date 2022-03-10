Three men in different parts of Ukraine agree on one thing: Their skies must be closed if their country hopes to stand against Russia.
Yaroslav Delyatynchuk, 48, Vasyl Stefurak, 64, and Dima Naumenko, 35, met and became friends with Brad Bunt through his work the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation.
Bunt, who lives in Longview and is the former director of the Kilgore College Small Business Development Center, is Texas coordinator for the foundation and a member of East Texas Friends of Ukraine.
All three spoke this week with the News-Journal about their experiences during the Russian invasion of their country.
Delyatynchuk has visited Longview several times and said the thing he remembers about the city is the people.
"What showed the most were the people, the kindness, the hospitality," Delyatynchuk said. "Texans remind me of Ukrainians a bunch. They are very hospitable like Ukrainians. That's what I liked the most — the people."
The men's lives have drastically changed since the war began.
Delyatynchuk said he experiences emotional ups and downs, is completely exhausted physically, emotionally and mentally and believes he's developed a sleep disorder.
"I wake up every hour or two and automatically check the news," he said. "After you read bad news, you cannot go to sleep again."
Delyatynchuk is a professional translator and works for an international law firm office in the capital of Kyiv. He used to live in Kyiv but recently relocated to his hometown, a small town in the Carpathian Mountains of western Ukraine known as Rakhiv.
He made the almost 500-mile move to Rakhiv to take care of his elderly mother four days before war broke out in Kyiv.
"I was not trapped in the city that is being bombed and shelled ... a lot of my friends were trapped and woke up under the sound of bombs," Delyatynchuk said.
Stefurak also moved from Kyiv, except his move was days ago. On March 3, he, his wife, Olena, their daughter, grandson, son-in-law and his son-in-law's mother made the almost 300-mile trip from Kyiv to Ternopil. They travelled nonstop for 24 hours and arrived March 4.
The experience is one Stefurak said he'll never forget.
"We had to go through checkpoints. Then we saw Ukrainian military vehicles going up and down ... and then at one point we saw a Russian jet fighter fly over our head," he recalled.
Stefurak is retired, but he was an English teacher at a secondary school and also worked for the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and the Peace Corps.
He and his family's lives have changed radically in the past week, he said.
"We had a happy life. We traveled in the country and internationally ... and now everything is just gone," Stefurak said.
Naumenko lives in Romny, in the Sumy region of Ukraine. He has a wife and two children, one of which has a disability. Naumenko works in small business and trade, but because of the war, it's become impossible to work.
"Everything has changed," he said. "(It's) very scary ... there is no work. The products in the stores are running out ... and we don't know when it will end."
All three men acknowledged the tangible ways that nations have offered assistance, such as imposing sanctions on Russia and providing defense equipment and humanitarian aid as well as symbolic support such as lighting buildings and monuments in Ukraine's colors of yellow and blue.
"But this is not enough," Delyatynchuk said. "First of all, I want Ukraine to win this war. And I have no doubt we will."
"We need to close the sky over Ukraine ... otherwise we will all be destroyed," Naumenko said.
However, Delyatenchuk believes NATO and the West are too afraid of entering a war with Russia to take action. If that's the case, he asks that the process of transferring fighter jets from Poland be sped up.
Stefurak and Delyatynchuk both mentioned America's lack of initial action during World War II and how it was ultimately forced to enter the war. Both of them fear that if outside action is not taken soon and Russia conquers Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will go further and invade other countries such as Poland and Moldova.
"We have to remember lessons of history," Stefurak said. "There is a strong similarity between (Adolph) Hitler and Putin. It's the same ideology."
Since war broke out, Delyatynchuk said he has completely rethought his values. Many things that used to matter to him no longer do.
"People are melting snow to drink water. ... It's like a nightmare. It's hard to believe that this could happen in the 21st century," he said.
Public opinion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has changed for many Ukrainias, Delyatynchuk and Stefurak included.
"Personally, I was his antagonist in the past peaceful times ... but he's become a big surprise for many Ukrainians when the war broke out," Delyatynchuk said. "He's confident, resilient, inspiring ... a true leader."
"I was not a great supporter of him, and now I support him much more," Stefaruk said.
All three men said it was important for supporters overseas to put pressure and call upon their governments to do more and not be afraid of the possibility of World War III.
"Talk to your congressmen. Write to them, tell them that they have to be very active and react quickly. Every day is very important to us. This is a very serious threat to our country," Stefurak said.
"And stop complaining about gas price increase by a dollar or two. ... Compare your problem with a tragedy that a Ukrainian kids is being killed by a Russian bomb..." Delyatynchuk said.
Despite believing that Ukraine will never be the same, Stefurak wants to see his country successfully finish the war and start to build a new democratic country "with a rule of law, with equal laws for different people, with development, with people happy, enjoying life in this country, working, traveling, enjoying life like in every country of the civilized world."