The Upshur County Literacy Council in Gilmer is seeking donations to repair extensive building damage after a major water leak.
The organization provides educational services "free of charge to adults who earn degrees, certifications, and the education they need to change their lives, the lives of their families, and our community," according to its website.
The nonprofit organization also provides a way for younger students to earn their GED and continue their education or enter the workforce. The council works in collaboration with Kilgore College and the Texas Workforce Commission.
Director Carolyn Williams said the leak was discovered in August on a Monday after the council, which is in a converted house on North Montgomery Street, had been closed for the weekend.
According to Williams, a supply line that led from the upstairs bathroom ruptured and spread to surrounding rooms. At least 58,000 gallons of water leaked, she said.
"We were looking at water cascading down our kitchen walls from the bathroom upstairs ... to the downstairs bathroom, into the kitchen and then under the house," she said.
About 6 to 7 inches of standing water collected underneath the house, Williams said.
While sorting through the mess, it was discovered that part of the ceiling above the kitchen had collapsed. In the aftermath, the kitchen was completely gutted of appliances and now sits with exposed beams. Additionally, floors had to be pulled up throughout the building, carpet upstairs was removed and walls and ceilings had to be dried with large fans.
"It's a mess," Williams said.
Because of the amount of water that leaked, the house is no longer leveled, she said. Doors that used to close no longer do so, and the floor is caving inward in the center of the house where most of the damage was concentrated, she said.
A civil engineer was sent to assess the damage for insurance purposes and the staff is waiting on the report, which will determine whether or not insurance will cover the cost to level the house, she said.
A contractor hired by the organization estimates the damage to be worth roughly $106,000, not including the $20,000 it would cost to level the house.
"Our goal is to get whatever damages we can get fixed so that we can get back into our building," Williams said. "The only option is for us to get it fixed and get back on track where we need to be."
Williams doesn't expect insurance will cover the total cost of repairs since there will be adjustments made for depreciation, she said.
"It's an old home that has craftsman characteristics. It's old, but it's ours," she said.
The Rotary Club of Gilmer used to hold a spelling bee that served as the sole fundraiser for the literacy council, she said. However, the club decide to change tactics and expand its scope of donations to include other organizations, which meant the literacy council received less than usual, she said.
"We rely strictly on donations — that's how we're able to fund our program," she said. "(The Rotary Club of Gilmer) expanded who they donate to, so of course that's cut into what we were receiving from them."
While she was able to reach out to some local businesses for donations, the organization is now tapping into savings to keep it afloat, she said. This resource will only go so far since the savings are now dwindling.
In addition to accepting donations via mail, Williams also created a GoFundMe page to raise money. The organization is operating at First Methodist Church across the street and regularly checks its mailbox and voicemail.
The Upshur County Literacy Council is at 201 N. Montgomery St, Gilmer, TX, 75644. For information or to donate, visit upshurliteracy.org .