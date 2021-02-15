When Ashley Brown took her daughter 1-year-old daughter, Charlette Allen, out to see the snow on Monday morning, the girl's response was to clap her hands and say "yay."
The area got about nine inches of snow Monday and winter weather is expected to persist throughout the week.
Brown said she works at the Dollar General on Judson Road, but she was not able to drive to the store Monday. Instead, she got to spend the day in the snow and watching movies with her daughter.
Ana Pecina, 14, spent her snow day with her friend shoveling the driveway and enjoying the time off school.
"I've never seen snow like this before," she said. "When I was younger I remember a couple of inches, but not this much."
Melinda Dunn and her family put up plastic wrap around their outdoor living room. She said they are keeping it warm with the gas fireplace so they can stay outside and enjoy the snow.
She said their dogs could not stop playing in the snow on Monday.
Children in the area especially enjoyed the snow day.
Layers, layers and more layers, and, finally, a new use for the masks that have become a way of life.
That's how Longview children braved the cold temperatures Monday so they could play in the unprecedented snow that hit East Texas.
"It was cool that there was two snows in one year already, and it's only February," said Reid Dolive, 8. "It was going to be 1-degree tonight."
Reid ventured into the snow Monday with his sisters, 6-year-old Charlotte, 11-year-old Violet, their baby sister and parents Evan and Miranda Dolive.
"I liked playing in the snow. I think my chin started to get ice on it, for some reason," he said.
Charlotte's snow attire included a shirt, two jackets, a stocking cap and hood, water proof gloves — and a mask. As it turns out, those COVID-fighting tools are also good at keeping out the cold.
"The snow is way deeper than the other snow a long time ago, and it even covers up the whole plant, and then the swings are all covered," Charlotte said.
Reid had mask regret.
"I should have worn a mask. That actually helps," he said, but he was still bundled up in gloves, two pairs of pants, a shirt and puffy jacket, one stocking cap, one hood, two pairs of socks and waterproof shoes.
Charlotte also donned a snazzy pair of oversized sunglasses.
"Dad kept on saying, 'Stop picking up snow. Your hands are going to freeze,'" she said.
Violet made TikTok videos with their father while they were outside.
"It was so deep I thought I would fall into it," she said.
Later, they defrosted inside their house.
"I was the first one to come in, and mom had a heater for the baby, and we all just cuddled around the heater," Violet said. They also warmed up with socks filled with rice and then microwaved.
Leslie and Gavin Gilmore took their 6-year-old daughter, Sophie, and German shepherd, Frida, outside to experience the snow.
"I really like it, because I get to play in it a lot," Sophie said, and then described how Frida was looking for her toys that she had lost in the snow.
Sophie said she was wearing two jackets, two pairs of pants, a pink stocking cap and a fur-lined hoodie.
"I'm trying to keep her reigned in, keep her from trying to run in it," Leslie Gilmore said.
Later, they planned to check on an experiment they were conducting: The family had put food coloring in water balloons and left them outside to freeze, so they'd be like giant marbles.
"If I can find them in the snow," Leslie Gilmore said.