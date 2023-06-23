TYLER — Sweating, bent at the hips or on their knees in sandy soil, Smith County inmates worked the land Thursday, harvesting potatoes and squash at the East Texas Food Bank Garden.
Located in a field off Texas 155, the garden allows inmates to give back to the community and alleviate boredom of monotonous jail routines.
For more than 15 years, the food bank, Smith County Sheriff's Office and Prairie View A&M University College of Agriculture and Human Sciences Cooperative Extension Program have partnered to grow fresh produce as part of the food bank's regular distributions.
"We're hopeful to get three or four truckloads of produce out of this garden — probably in excess of 160,000 pounds, so it's a lot of meals," said Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO.
The ETFB covers 26 counties in the region, including Gregg. In 2022, the organization provided 27,092,000 meals and served 117,300 households.
"We're on a long-range goal to end the meal gap here in East Texas, and the critical way of doing that is through fresh produce. We've focused on raising the fresh produce we've had," Cullinane said. "Inflation has been paying a lot of problems to the families that we serve, so this is the best way that we can give back and try to fill the gap."
Inmate labor is something the Smith County Sheriff's Office can provide to assist the food bank.
"It's a voluntary effort for each inmate. Nobody is made to come out here and work. They're sitting in line at the jail wanting to get out here," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said. "It lets them get out of the hot jail cell, move around and exercise."
Volunteer Donnial Trimble and former Chief Deputy of Jail Operations Deal Folmar assist the inmates with the labor by lending equipment.
Smith said working alongside the inmates is a pleasure for him when time and mobility allow.
Inmate Mitchell Gilbert has worked in the garden for almost four years. He'll soon be eligible for parole and said he's learned to "stay out of trouble" while tending the garden.
"It helped me a lot because ... when I go back, and instead of me going out and doing what I was doing, I ain't gonna be doing that," he said. "Coming out and working with the farmers … and everybody, it's good because it gets you ready to come back into society."
Potatoes, squash, corn and tomatoes are among the crops planted in the garden. One of the most critical distribution parts is the focus on fresh food.
"You can't get any fresher than the produce the trustees are harvesting out here," Cullinane said. "This is a huge impact; we get a few truckloads of fresh produce from these gardens every year."
Gilbert said he enjoys the few hours outside of jail. It's hot and tedious work, but it's a good cause to give back to less fortunate people, he said.
"It's going to be a really good season," Cullinane said. "They've done a lot of great work getting the soil prepared, and I think they're working on even a better season next year."