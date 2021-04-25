Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins has scheduled a virtual commencement at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Special guest speaker is the Rev. William J. Barber II, pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach.
Barber also has served as president of the North Carolina NAACP and is the 2015 recipient of the Puffin Award and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Award.
The event can be viewed by visiting Jarvis.edu and clicking on the main image on the homepage.