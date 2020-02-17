HAWKINS — The next big step in cancer research could come from East Texas, thanks to 19-year-old Jarvis Christian College student Honour Adewumi.
She is a senior at Jarvis majoring in chemistry and biology with a minor in math. Adewumi is the first undergraduate student at the school to be published in a research journal. She was published in Biosearch Communications and iMedPub Journals.
Her work focuses on stopping the growth of cancer cells.
When Adewumi started studying at Jarvis, she was just 16 after graduating early from high school. She’s an international student from Benin, in west Africa.
She became interested in research early in her college career, Adewumi said. The summer after her first year at the college in Hawkins, she started working on research projects with Glendora Carter, head of the chemistry department, and professor and Shakhawat Bhuiyan, professor of biology.
“At that point we weren’t thinking of publishing, we were just thinking about the project and keeping it moving,” Adewumi said. “After that summer, I got to present at two national conferences with my colleagues and I continued the project through the semester as well.”
Essentially, the research is into use of unconventional methods to stop the spread of cancer cells, Bhuiyan said. Specifically, the research uses curcumin, which is found in the turmeric spice.
“Cancer is one of the most devastating problems for people,” he said. “Our goal is to see how we can treat this kind of cancer in an unconventional way.”
Typically, cancer treatment involves radiation and chemotherapy, which use chemicals, Bhuiyan said. The research at Jarvis is looking at alternatives. They also are working with other extracts found in ginger, garlic and other plants.
Carter said some of the research already was happening before Adewumi joined, but she is still the main author of the published work.
The research took a lot of time and many steps, Carter said. But the end product was successful.
“It’s a very good alternative where we can see the cancer cells, the more curcumin we place on them they die quicker and quicker,” she said. “But not only that, this is all done molecularly, and we’re looking at what is done on a molecular basis, what proteins are involved in actually causing the death of the cells.”
Adewumi will graduate from Jarvis in May and is stll deciding where she will pursue her doctorate in biomedical engineering.
“It’s kind of like a bridge between research and medicine,” she said. “It’s a kind of engineering that gives you the opportunity to create methods, treatments whatsoever that can be translated into medicine and health care.”
She described herself as a big dreamer, saying she wants to specialize in tissue engineering to create organs. Being able to create organs would mean patients in need of transplants would not have to wait for an organ donor.
With published research already on her resume, Adewumi has plenty of options to pursue in academia.
“This was the right environment with encouraging people, that really is very encouraging. It kind of gives the students a leg up when looking for graduate programs,” she said of Jarvis and her faculty mentors. “If there was anybody else in this position, and they worked very hard and were very dedicated and they were mentored by these two people, then they would have done the same thing. So I just feel thankful that I was that person.”