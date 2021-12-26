Special to the News-Journal
Jarvis Christian College will offer its first master’s degrees in spring 2023 after receiving approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The approval also sets the stage for Jarvis to move from college to university status if approved by the school’s trustees.
Jarvis is set to offer a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice (MSCJ).
“The approval to offer master level degree programs is another milestone in the history of Jarvis Christian College,” said President Lester Newman. “I am proud to announce this expansion into graduate degree opportunities to our students. The fact that this announcement comes in the same year that we celebrate our 110th anniversary makes it all the more significant and memorable. Jarvis Christian College is moving forward, debt free and building momentum for the future.”
Benson Kariuki, dean of the Jarvis business department, said the program is suitable for business professionals who want to move into leadership roles as administrators or managers.
“This MBA program focuses on ensuring that learners succeed in the marketplace by enhancing their business knowledge, acumen and leadership skills to make them promotable and employable in new and greater positions,” Kariuki said.
The new Master of Science in Criminal Justice at Jarvis is open to students with bachelor’s degrees in any discipline, said Saliba D. Mukoro, criminal justice professor and special assistant to the vice president for academic affairs, graduate studies and specialized accreditation.
“This program will prepare students for a wide variety of career positions in the fields of law enforcement, courts and corrections,” he said.
“The program’s 36 credit hours can be completed between one or two years, depending on the student, and also prepares those students who choose to pursue a doctorate in criminal justice. The program will initiate with an online option and add a face-to-face option within the first few semesters.”
Accreditation provides students confidence that their degrees from accredited institutions have value and live up to the institution’s promise of worth in higher education, according to a statement from Jarvis.
The mission of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is to assure the educational quality and to improve the effectiveness of its member higher education institutions in the southern states.