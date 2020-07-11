Jarvis Christian College near Hawkins announced Thursday that it will continue with online-only classes when the fall semester begins.
“The decision was a hard choice to make, but after diligently assessing the impact of COVID-19, remaining online was a decision made in the best interest of the Jarvis Christian College family," college President Lester Newman said.
The college plans a compressed semester that will begin Aug. 10 and end Nov. 20. In addition, it has bought laptops with access to internet services, provided virtual tutorials and academic counseling and has increased its bandwidth to accommodate its online platform, the college said in a written statement.
It also said the college would not be participating in sports for the fall 2020 semester, but it will honor athletic and performance scholarships.
The college said it also has developed a balance forgiveness program to help with students' finances.