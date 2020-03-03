Jarvis Christian College will offer the public a talk on infectious diseases after recent concern about the new coronavirus.
Dr. Lane Rolling will speak at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Meyer Auditorium on the campus about 1.5 miles east of Hawkins on U.S. 80.
According to the university, the talk will focus on how people can play a positive role in the nontransmittal and prevention of infectious diseases.
Rolling is the director of clinical education and research for the Tropical Pathology and Infectious Disease Association, an organization that educates students in the science, diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases.