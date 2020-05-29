Valedictorian James Conrad Roraback
Parents’ Names: Paula Breckenridge Roraback, Mark Roraback.
What organizations are you involved in? he has been a part of baseball, band, National Honor Society, golf, and the fishing team.
What are your plans after high school? James plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University. He will major in accounting and minor in business. Once graduating, he plans to find a job as a forensic accountant.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? James would like to thank all of his past teachers and coaches for the impact they had on his life from his kindergarten teacher Ms. Perkins, Ms. Parker in elementary school and junior high, to Coach Barry in high school.
Salutatorian Robert “Hayden” Sachtleben
Parents’ Names: Kenlah Sachtleben, Richard Sachtleben
What organizations are you involved in? Hayden participated in band, and was drum major for his junior and senior year. He lettered in golf when he was on the varsity team his sophomore year, participated in activities with the Collins Academy, was team captain in the robotics program. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and part of the EMT class created this year.
What are your plans after high school? After graduation, Hayden plans on attending Southern Arkansas University, he is going in as an undecided major.