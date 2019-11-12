Jefferson’s Candlelight Tour of Homes tickets discounted until Dec. 1
Gordon Bevis, left, of Longview listens as homeowner Sharon Goolsby talks about her home on Jefferson’s 2015 Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes. This year’s tour is slated for 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 and 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.

 News-Journal File Photo

Organizers of Jefferson’s 37th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes are offering an early bird discount of 10% for tickets bought online before Dec. 1.

Tickets ordered early cost $22.50, while regular price is $25.

The tour of four homes is slated for 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 and 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.

This year’s homes are Claiborne House, 312 S. Alley St.; the Mason-Denton Home, 702 E. Delta St.; Old Mulberry Inn, 209 E. Jefferson St.; and Turner Cottage, 210 E. Henderson St.

For information or to order tickets, go jeffersoncandlelight.com .