Jefferson’s Candlelight Tour of Homes tickets discounted until Dec. 1

Organizers of Jefferson’s 37th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes are offering an early bird discount of 10% for tickets bought online before Dec. 1.
Tickets ordered early cost $22.50, while regular price is $25.
The tour of four homes is slated for 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 and 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.
This year’s homes are Claiborne House, 312 S. Alley St.; the Mason-Denton Home, 702 E. Delta St.; Old Mulberry Inn, 209 E. Jefferson St.; and Turner Cottage, 210 E. Henderson St.
For information or to order tickets, go jeffersoncandlelight.com .