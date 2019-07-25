The city of Mount Enterprise is officially looking for a marshal, municipal clerk and perhaps an attorney.
City Council members terminated longtime city clerk/municipal court clerk Rosena Becker-Ross earlier this month, Mayor Harvey Graves said Tuesday. He would not confirm rumors that contracted attorney Steve Guy was offering his resignation.
“It’s not official,” Graves said.
Becker-Ross had been on unpaid administrative leave for about two months after pleading guilty to abuse of official capacity. She, the city, Graves and a councilman are the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by former City Marshal Parker Sweeney. The suit is pending in a Rusk County district court.
City leaders still are accepting applications for the marshal’s position, as no finalists have been selected, the mayor said.
“They’re pretty good as far as I know,” Graves said about the city’s current direction, adding that he thinks council members “are doing a good job.”