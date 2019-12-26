Johnson, Barron named 2020 Unity Honorees for Feb. 19 luncheon

Each year, the Unity Honors recognizes the lifetime achievements of Longview residents who have led efforts to promote unity, mutual understanding and social justice in the city and area.
Johnnie Johnson and Sally Gossett Barron have resumes that fit the mold.
The two women have been announced as 2020 Unity Honorees by the city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee.
“I am absolutely thrilled, and it’s certainly a great honor,” Barron said. “There’s so many people that are so more deserving, but I appreciate the committee selecting me.”
Johnson said service brings her joy.
“To God be the glory,” Johnson exclaimed about the award. “Everywhere that I can touch that I can make somebody’s life a little better is really a selfish thing because it fulfills a joy within me.”
They will be feted at the annual Unity Honors Luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Also, special recognition awards will be given to Longview Community Ministries and Newgate Mission “for their outstanding commitment to the community as they foster diverse relationships and provide services to all residents,” according to the committee.
Johnson
Johnson was a young girl when two white men shot at a school bus in her family’s yard in protest of a new school for black students planned in the then-segregated Tatum school district. Moments before, the men had shot up a Gregg County cafe, killing a teenager.
She grew up and into a lifetime of service.
She started ONEKOP, a civic organization that furnished part of a hospital and organized voter registration drives, according to the Unity and Diversity Committee. She also serves as the governor’s hostess for Black Political Forums.
Johnson later returned to Longview and co-founded the Community Outreach Mission. She serves as the mission’s executive director, and everyone who works there, including her, is a volunteer.
“I’m from the country, and … this is the way we were raised. You do what you do because it’s right and you really enjoy it,” she said. “I loved it when they paid me, and nobody’s paying me now but I do it because it’s a good thing. Serving is always a good thing, especially when it comes from your heart.”
Unity and Diversity Committee members said Johnson has empowered hundreds of people in the community as a result of her servant’s heart, mentorship and the counseling she offers wherever she goes.
“She is a healing agent for this community. While serving in many leadership roles, experiencing injustice, and inequality, she lives with no apologies or excuses for doing what needs to be done for the sake of human rights,” the committee said in a statement.
Barron
Barron is a charter member of the Race Relations Committee, which was renamed the Unity and Diversity Committee several years ago. She has also been a stalwart for prevention of drug and alcohol abuse among local young people.
“Unity is a powerful word to me,” she said.
Barron was also a key representative in helping organize the Partners in Prevention retreat for community mobilization in the early 1990s and addressing race relations in Longview.
“When we started initially with a retreat in Lone Star, it was so thrilling to me to see many people of different colors come together to deal with drug abuse, to help promote a healthy, safe community,” she said. “We came together around common goals, and within those goals we thought we needed to work together because it was the only way to promote a safe, healthy community.”
Barron is a former Longview Independent School District educator who now works with diverse populations as a licensed professional counselor at Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations.
“We need to come together and build bridges to unite to have a safe, healthier community,” Barron said. “People come from many different lifestyles, and we need to come together and unite, particularly if we want to have a safe, healthy community, because there’s more than one lifestyle, and we need to celebrate each other and build on our strengths instead of being divided by what we perceive as differences that we have.”