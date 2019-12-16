Christina Warren and Anthony Hawthorne want their school board to see what they believe are issues on the Johnston-McQueen Elementary School campus, which is why they went to Monday's meeting.
Parents from Johnston-McQueen voiced concerns about the campus to the Longview ISD school board at its regular meeting Monday night.
Hawthorne said discipline is "out of control" at his son's school.
"Last week, there was a girl that got caught with a foot-long knife in her backpack in his class. He told me. No one called me; no one emailed me," Hawthorne said. "She’s in (in-school suspension) or whatever, that’s fine. But it’s just frustrating, as a parent, to not get any answers, to not get any communication."
He said last Monday he got an automated call that Jennifer Bailey was no longer the principal at Johnston-McQueen.
"We don’t know why, we don’t know how. We just know she’s gone," Hawthorne said.
Cynthia Wise, CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies — the nonprofit organization running Longview ISD's six charter campuses, one of which is Johnston-McQueen — moved Bailey from principal to the position of "culture conscious campus" coordinator for ETAA.
Wise created the culture conscious campus model and previously has described it as a school that sets high expectations for students and staff by creating safe and inclusive schools and focusing on college and career readiness, whole-child development, critical thinking and problem solving, strong student and staff relationships and community engagement.
Warren said she is concerned about the amount of power Wise has.
"You can kind of imagine, that’s kind of concerning for one person to wield so much power even over the ETAA board," Warren said.
The performance contract between ETAA and Longview ISD gives the CEO of ETAA the authority to make personnel changes on campuses within the ETAA network.
"We have students who have had four different teachers in just the past four months. And now we have students who have had four principal changes in the course of five years," Warren said. "So when we talk about change, and we talk about drastic changes affecting students, that affects the students, that affects their classroom."
Warren said she wants the trustees to visit the campus to "know what's going on."
"These aren’t just topics for you to discuss at board meetings; these are people, these are students, that one day may be up here standing before you as your athletes who also are all-academics and all-honors," she said, referencing the football team previously at the meeting to be recognized by the board. "But right now, they’re in elementary school just trying to make it through there. And right now, it’s really hard. It’s really hard. At Johnston-McQueen, it’s really hard."
ETAA's other campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.
As the district considers converting its other seven campuses to charter schools under Senate Bill 1882 — the legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that partner with outside organizations to run charter schools for the districts — parent Tiffany Angus warned the board of problems at other districts.
Angus spoke to trustees about a recent Dallas Morning News article that said some school districts did not get the amount of money they thought they would get from the state after entering an SB 1882 partnership.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Dallas ISD was converting all its prekindergarten classes to charters.
But school finance laws decreased the money available for the partnerships. The Dallas district now is expecting less than half the money out of the deal.
"I’m concerned, with reports of over half a million dollars in administration costs (for ETAA), if there’s more reduction in what actually is getting to the students on the campuses," Angus said. "I have a son who has special education services, and there’s a lot of resistance for him to have more support services that are needed for him. And I know a lot of that has to do with employees and money, and I’m concerned that that will be reflected in this reduction."
Place 1 trustee Michael Tubb said he also read the article, but it will not affect the district. He said the district is planning to apply to convert all grade levels and is expecting about $1,200 per student.
Angus said she hopes trustees have more town hall meetings about the possible charter move.
"I have a 13-year-old who’s a seventh-grader; I have a kindergartner; and I just had a baby less than two weeks ago," she said. "So that would be 26 years of having students in this school district. I graduated from this school district. And I care a lot about it. We’re not just complaining; we’re concerned about our children’s education."
In business items, trustees approved the implementation of a sex education program for the Longview Early Graduation High School and Forest Park Magnet School.
ESTEEM, Encouraging Students to Embrace Excellent Marriage, is an abstinence-based, sex education program, board president Ginia Northcutt said. Parents will have the option to opt out of the program.
According information provided to board, ESTEEM teaches character development, adolescent safety and sexual risk avoidance.
Spring Hill and Pine Tree ISDs also use the ESTEEM curriculum.
Trustees also approved a budget amendment for $2.4 million for teacher bonuses.
The bonuses were announced in August and are part of funds provided by House Bill 3, or the school finance bill, from the 86th Legislature.
Through the Longview Incentive for Teachers program, teachers who work with low socioeconomic students in core areas such as English, science, math and history get rewarded for improving performance in the classroom.
Some of the highest-performing teachers will get a $20,000 bonus.