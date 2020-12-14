Longview High School graduate Matthew McConaughey will be talking about his new best-selling book, “Greenlights,” during a virtual conversation Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the UT Outpost, a division of the University of Texas at Austin’s Dean of Students Office, which assists students facing food insecurity. Each ticket comes with a free copy of the book.
Information and how to join the virtual event is available at greenlights.com .
McConaughey, speaking to the Longview News-Journal from his home outside Austin, talked about the reaction he is getting from the book, which topped the New York Times best-sellers list in October and the USA Today best-selling list.
“I’ve been on this tour of this book now for coming on eight weeks, and I’m finding out that people are seeing my stories and are able to personalize them in their own lives or see similar circumstances they had in their own life,” he said. “Or, they go back (in the book) and get a lesson that maybe I’m sharing thoroughly, how I saw that event and that story I just told.”
“I wanted it to translate and be relatable to a bunch of people, but what I found, which happens with all art, the more personal I got, the more relatable it became,” McConaughey added.
The hour-long session, that includes questions from a virtual audience, is hosted by Brené Brown, a research professor at the University of Houston. She is also a visiting professor in management at the UT Austin McCombs School of Business.
A key moment in the writing process came when the Academy Award winning actor knew the words had to be from his heart and the reader had to know he wrote it.
“Day 4 of writing this, I said, ‘Look, I understand I come with a certain amount of equity as Matthew McConaughey, famous, celebrity, etc.’ There will be people who are going to buy it even if the pages were crap, because I wrote it,” he said. “There are people who are not going to buy the book even if what was on the pages was awesome, because I made it.”
“So I said, ‘Look, the words on the pages have got to be worthy of being put on the page. If it was written and signed by anonymous, but at the same time be words that only Matthew McConaughey could have written.’ So that’s what my North Star, my measure of excellence was,” McConaughey added. “People are seeing themselves in the stories. In some ways, I think I’m exposing that these are personal stories of mine.”
McConaughey said he always kept a journal growing up in East Texas.
“Ever since I learned to write, I’ve been keeping a journal. Journaling was always an important part of who I was growing up,” he said. “Writing helped me understand life and people, but most importantly it helped me understand myself. And after 50 years of life experiences, on and off camera, I decided to share a lot of my life adventures in my own book (Greenlights). It’s full of life lessons, some learned the hard way, some fell in my lap.”
The event Tuesday is presented by Blue Willow Bookshop and Crown Publishing Group, an imprint of Random House.
The name “Greenlights” is about dealing with the yellow (caution) and red (stop) lights that come up in light while waiting for everything to turn green.
“It’s a guide to catching more green lights in life. See, we don’t like the yellows and red lights as much as the green because they cost us time and pain and they get in the way, they stop our flow,” McConaughey said. “You know what? Those yellows and reds eventually turn green. It just depends on what we do with the yellows and reds while we are in them.”
“This is a book about learning, about constantly updating and recalibrating ourselves. So we can have maximum satisfaction in this life,” he said.