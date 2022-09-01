The Democrat running to represent Northeast Texas in Congress says he was threatened when he stopped in Longview this week on the way to a rally in Carthage.
Jrmar Jefferson, of Texarkana, is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, R-Tyler, in the race for the seat that has long been held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
In a video posted on his campaign Facebook page, Jefferson said he stopped Wednesday afternoon at Sam’s Club in Longview to buy gasoline. While he was pumping gas, he said a man pointed at a gas pump and said, “I ought to hose you down and set you on fire.”
Jefferson said he “froze for a moment,” and that he did not want to reach into his car in case the man had a gun “because he had a weapon in his hand.”
Jefferson said he called Longview police and that “they will be filing a report.” He said officers will get the video footage from Sam’s.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the department is investigating the incident but that a report was not yet available.
Jefferson said his campaign will not be deterred by the incident.
“We’re going to keep registering voters,” he said. “We’re going to get people excited about getting out the vote, because change is right there.”
Jefferson said he will post updates about the incident “because criminals need to be brought to justice.”
“A threat to any American is a threat to all Americans,” he said.
Jefferson’s Carthage rally was Wednesday evening at the Carthage Community House in Davis Park.
In May, Jefferson received a majority of votes in the primary runoff, edging out Victor Dunn of Kilgore. Moran, who has been Smith County Judge for five years, received about 62% of the votes in the March primary. Election Day is Nov. 8.