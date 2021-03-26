A Texas judge is allowing the city of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures.
The ruling Friday by state District Judge Lora Livingston was at least a temporary victory for local leaders in the liberal state capital who have repeatedly clashed with Abbott over his handling of the pandemic.
Face coverings have only ever been loosely enforced in Texas, which earlier this month became the biggest state to drop COVID-19 restrictions.
"This push to continue masking has never been about laws and enforcement, it's about communicating a culture of common decency and concern for one another," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued the city over the mandate, did not immediately react to the ruling, although an appeal is likely.
The roughly 3,400 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas are the lowest numbers since October. On Monday, Texas will begin making all adults eligible for the vaccine.
The state health department on Friday reported 2,977 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,765,446, an estimated 97,349 of which are active.
The 118 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Friday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 46,986.
East Texas
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued to decline with data released Friday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 2.32% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except Monday. The recent hospitalization rates are among the lowest since June.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported no new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents from the previous day but two additional deaths.
The county has had 2,398 cases and 104 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported one fewer case of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,170 positive cases, according to the state, and 104 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Friday remained at 1,316, and the county’s total deaths from the virus was unchanged at 67.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Wednesday reported it would begin updating COVID-19 numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays for Gregg and the six other counties for which it provides disease surveillance.