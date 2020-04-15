A man arrested in 2019 after a short chase near Walmart in Kilgore has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for drunken driving.
Richard Marcus Miller, 40, of Longview was convicted Tuesday by 188th District Judge Scott Novy, who handed down the sentence.
Miller was indicted in May 2018 for driving while intoxicated, but on March 14, 2019, while out on bond, he was arrested on bond forfeiture, failure to ID and parole warrant charges, along with evading arrest by Kilgore police, who went to a location near Walmart on Stone Street to apprehend Miller at a worksite.
Police said Miller climbed over a fence, ran down the railroad tracks behind Walmart but was spotted hiding in some thick underbrush.
Miller "is a registered sex offender with at least 15 prior arrests," according to Kilgore police.
Miller has been held in the Gregg County Jail without bond on the parole warrant since that arrest.