Longview police on Wednesday arrested a Judson Middle School student in connection to a threat against the campus and another Longview ISD middle school. It’s the seventh arrest this school year of a student related to threats against local campuses.
A statement from police said officers were made aware at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday of a “possible verbal threat towards Foster Middle and Judson Middle School campuses.”
“Longview Police Detectives took immediate steps to investigate the incident, which verified the initial report,” according to a Facebook post. “Detectives obtained a directive to apprehend for a student from Judson Middle School which was signed by a local judge for the ‘terroristic threat’ charge regarding a threat towards the campus. The student was apprehended off school grounds without incident and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.’
The arrest is the third this school year of a Judson student in three separate threat incidents.
In addition, 17-year-old Michael Crosby was arrested this past week on a third-degree felony charge of exhibit firearm on campus or school bus. Police said Crosby made a threat on the instant messaging app Snapchat against Longview Early Graduation High School after a confrontation with a teacher.
Also, two juvenile students at Pine Tree High School and one at Pine Tree Junior High School have been arrested in separate incidents related to threats against those campuses.
“The Longview Police Department encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety,” police said in the Facebook post. “Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department.”