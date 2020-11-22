Beginning Monday, Judson Road traffic between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place in Longview will switch to the east side for about three months as part of constructing the Guthrie Creek Trail from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive.
The city of Longview has been doing bridge work on the east side of Judson Road that reduced the road to one lane each direction. That work has been completed, and starting Monday, traffic will switch lanes for another three months as work continues on the second half of the bridge.
Judson Road will be closed to through traffic between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday as the city changes to the new traffic pattern. Through traffic will be redirected to McCann Road during the switch.
Following the switch, traffic will resume one lane in each direction through the construction area. Triple Creek Circle and Iris Circle will have right turn entrance and right turn exit only.
Those with destinations on the east side of Judson Road will enter from the south and exit to the north. Those with destinations on the west side of Judson Road will enter from the north and exit to the south.
Drivers without destinations along Judson Road are encouraged to use an alternate route.