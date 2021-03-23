Judson Road should be fully open to traffic again within a few weeks.
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron updated the parks and recreation advisory board on Monday about the Guthrie Creek trail project, which has been under construction for about a year. Different sides of Judson Road at Triple Creek have been closed as the trail was built under Judson Road.
Weather permitting, the work there should be completed in two or three weeks and the road will open to traffic in both directions, Caron said.
Then, work will move to connecting Guthrie Trail at McCann Road to Boorman Trail at Marshall Avenue. The overall project, which was part of the 2018 bond election, is supposed to be completed in September, although Caron said that does not take into account weather dates that affect completion of the project.
Caron also told the board that bids for the 2018 bond project to renovate and expand Broughton Recreation Center and make other improvements to the park came in 20% over budget. The bond package had set aside $5.7 million for the project.
“We think we’ll be able to find the funds to do it,” Caron said, adding, for instance, that the bid package had included $200,000 in alternatives that could be deducted.
Caron also announced that the city’s splash pads will open April 1 and city pools will open June 5, with three lifeguard training sessions planned.
“We’re always looking for lifeguards,” he said, adding that anyone age 15 or older could be eligible. The city also will offer swim lessons again this summer, Caron said, after taking a break during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.