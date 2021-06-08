Judson Road in the center of Longview is slated to reopen Sunday as McCann road is reduced to one lane in each direction for ongoing trail construction.
Judson Road between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place “will fully” reopen to traffic Sunday evening, according to a statement released Tuesday by the city of Longview. Closures on the road began in November to allow for construction of the Guthrie Creek Trail from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive.
As part of the construction, McCann Road is scheduled to be reduced to be reduced to one lane in each direction. According to the city, traffic on McCann Road will initially be routed into the two west-most lanes next to Town Lake Village and New Hupei Chinese Restaurant.
Barriers will also be in place to prohibit motorists from entering or exiting Spur 63 from McCann Road, although the city said all area businesses will be available during the project.
Construction of the McCann Road segment is expected to take about five months.
The work is part of the Transportation Alternative Grant funded by the Longview Economic Development Corp. and the Texas Department of Transportation, according to the city. The trail will pass under Judson and McCann roads connecting the Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Trail to form 10 consecutive miles of trails in Longview.
This project is being constructed by Leland Bradlee Construction of Longview.
Anyone with questions about the construction is asked to call the city’s project manager Bob Watson at (903) 239-5504.