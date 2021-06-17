Juneteenth activities are scheduled this weekend in Longview and around East Texas, marking the date — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Longview Juneteenth Celebration will include a solidarity march, parade and celebration Saturday at Broughton Recreation Center.
Lateefah Pruitt, one of the event organizers, said the solidarity march focuses on lives lost in 2020.
“There are a lot of people that lost family members and loved ones, so we’re going to focus on that and give them a memory walk,” she said.
The march starts at 8:30 a.m. at Foster Middle School on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, followed by the parade at 10:30 a.m.
Pruitt said the event also will include local entertainment, vendors and bounce houses for children.
“Our local poet, Datonya Bradley, known as ‘The Story Teller,’ is going to be the emcee,” Pruitt said. “People love her, and I got so many requests to see if she would be available.”
Pruitt said winners from the recent Juneteenth pageant also will be a part of Saturday’s activities.
Pruitt said event organizers just want people to come out and have a good time.
“Bring some chairs and just enjoy one another. We’re very aware that COVID is still going on, and we’re going to try to exercise all the regulations that have been in place before,” she said. “But we just want people to come out and have a good time and support the vendors and businesses that are going to be out there.”
Longview■ Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St. Hosted by Yasmine Allen. Includes food, music, vendors.
■ Solidarity march: 8:30 a.m.; parade: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. For information, go to https://www.facebook.com/06192020longview/ .
■ 28th Annual Juneteenth Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. June 26, presented by the Real Cowboy Association, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $15, $21 at the gate. Information: (903) 235-3355 or www.realcowboyassociation.com .
Kilgore■ A “Together We Stand” Juneteenth Unity Day celebration is set Saturday at the Kilgore City Park band shell. The event will include live music in a “Coming Together” concert, entertainment and a parade.
■ The parade will start at noon Saturday at 401 E. Main St. and will end at the city park, where there will be free food, vendors and entertainment.
■ The concert is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the City Park band shell, following the festivities and the parade.
For information, contact Jody Clements at (903) 646-0300 or Victor Boyd at (903) 576-5313.
CarthageTwo events to celebrate Juneteenth are planned Saturday in Carthage.
■ The Carthage Courtesy Club will host its annual Juneteenth fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Park in downtown Carthage. Proceeds will benefit the Courtesy Club’s scholarship program. Burgers are $5 and include chips and drinks. Goat sandwiches are $10. Drinks and chips can be bought separately for $1.
■ Omowali Lumumba will host a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday at the Cook’s Quarters Outdoor Exhibit Museum at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Cook Street starting at 6 p.m.
The event will include an overview of Colored Town, a historically Black business section of Carthage from the 1930s to 1960s; free hot dogs, soda and chips; and the continuation of the free screenings of Black soul classic films. For information, call Lumumba at (903) 263-6698.
MarshallThe Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee has teamed with the George Washington Carver Community Center to present this year’s annual celebration — complete with a community line dance, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a fashion show, petting zoo and grand parade.
■ 3-on-3 basketball tournament: 9 a.m. Saturday, community center, 2302 Holland St. Registration is $30 per team. Send Paypal payments to georgewashingtonccc@gmail.com. To register, follow George Washington Carver Community Center on Facebook and click on the 3-on-3 basketball registration link.
■ Juneteenth Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, starting with the lineup at Wiley College this year instead of downtown. Lineup of parade participants is set to begin at 10 a.m.
TylerThe Juneteenth Association of Tyler is celebrating with events Friday through Sunday.
■ Gospel Bridge Concert and Soul Food Dinner: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, The Folmar 14405 CR 192, Tyler. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Performers include The Bendy Family, The Soul Brothers of Jacksonville, The Men of Peoples, Marvin United Methodist Choir.
■ Ms. Juneteenth Gala: 7 p.m. Friday, Bethel Bible Hope Campus, 504 32nd St., Tyler. Sponsored by Texas African American Museum. Free to the public.
■ Juneteenth Freedom Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
■ Juneteenth Explosion Concert: 9 p.m. Saturday, M&M Event Center, 2505 WNW Loop 323, Tyler. Featuring hip-hop and R&B artists.