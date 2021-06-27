More than 300 cowboys and cowgirls rode into Longview in the Real Cowboy Association’s 28th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo.
Billed as the “Baddest Show on Dirt,” the event at the Longview Rodeo Arena was expected to draw participants and fans from Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Alabama. Part of a national tour, the competition begins in Longview and ends in Louisiana with the National Black Rodeo Finals.
Real Cowboy Association President Jarriett Edwards said walk-up participants were also expected at the event that featured barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping and bull riding.
The event also was slated to host live musical performances Lousiana blues, soul and R&B singer Jeter Jones and Cupid.
Edwards is the son of Real Cowboy Association founder Frank Penny Edwards, who died in April 2019. Jarriett Edwards said he wants to keep his father’s legacy alive by continuing the rodeo.