The Junior League of Longview will offer its School Supply Train 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Recreation Outreach Center at First Baptist Church, 212 E. South St., Longview.
Held in partnership with Buckner Children and Family Services and Neiman Marcus, the event is open to any child who qualifies.
Students will receive a grade-appropriate backpack with supplies and one pair of shoes. Longview ISD students will receive one uniform shirt.
Free haircuts and vision and dental screenings will be offered to children.
Families need to bring: ID for parent (driver’s license or other government-issued card), proof of school enrollment for each child (report card or schedule) and proof of family income (current pay stub, benefit letter or Medicaid card).
If families have not preregistered, they will need to register at the ROC.