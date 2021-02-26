Gregg County jury duty will resume in March with a grand jury selection set Monday.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said the judges and the district clerk are expecting to call several panels in March after a months-long halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In addition (to the grand jury selection Monday), we are planning for jury trials the week of March 8 and March 29,” Charles said.
Jury selection will be held at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, likely into the spring, to allow for better social distancing.
There are few in-person hearings being held in the courthouse because of COVID-19 precautions. No jury trials were held in January, and the courts decided, along with county health officials, to cancel the Feb. 8 jury call.
The judges are required to consult with a local health authority within five days before a trial, according to Texas Supreme Court emergency orders.
In early September, jury trials started back up in Gregg County after a months-long hiatus because of the pandemic. Only four trials were held between September and November. The county has not called a jury panel or held a jury trial since November.
December, January and February panels were canceled.
When Gregg County courts returned in September after a months-long delay, multiple safety measure were implemented.
Protective screens were used to separate the judge from the witness stand. Each table and desk had clear barriers installed, and half of the courtroom was reserved for the audience, all socially distanced with some rows blocked off with police tape.
All jurors wore face masks or clear plastic face shields. Lawyers and the defendant also wore face shields while the judge and other court officers wore masks.
Lawyers also spoke to witnesses from a podium, distanced at least 6 feet away from the stand.