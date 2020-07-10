Gregg County has delayed plans to proceed with holding jury trials again as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise here.
That means Gregg County residents who received a jury summons for July 20 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center should not report for jury selection, District Clerk Trey Hattaway said Friday.
Courts have been conducting limited in-person hearings as well as using the video conferencing application Zoom to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Gregg County had developed a plan under state guidelines to begin conducting jury trials again this month, with a variety of safety measures in place at Maude Cobb, where there would be enough room to implement social distancing measures during a jury trial.
The plan would require planning to meet security needs for the jail and to set up the technology necessary for a trial, 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles said previously.
"However, after the recent increase in COVID-19 cases here in Gregg County and after consultation with county health officials, the decision has been made to cancel jury duty for Monday." Hattaway said.
It's too early to say when jury service will resume, he added.
The county did select a new grand jury this month. Grand juries consider whether formal charges should be brought against people accused of crimes.