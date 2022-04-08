After a hiatus of more than 20 years, the LeTourneau University Automotive Society's Hootenanny Kart Racing event is set to return to campus Saturday.
Missionary in Residence John Woodworth, who was a member of the Automotive Society in the the late 1980s and early 90s, said from 1970 to 2000, students built their own go-karts and raced them on campus each spring, but after liability issues arose, the school stopped the yearly event.
"We wanted to try and reintroduce kart-racing because it really embodies what (R.G.) LeTourneau wanted," Woodworth said. "This whole idea of engineering and designing and building your own things and making and seeing if they work — kart racing is just a great way of doing that. We've had to make some changes, but the school was gracious enough to allow us to use the campus again and give this a go."
Woodworth said more than 20 karts in three classes — stock, open and vintage — are competing in timed laps around a half-mile course. Karts in the stock class are powered by $150 Predator motors. Karts that actually competed on campus in the 1970s and 80s complete in the vintage class.
"So that will be a bunch of old guys like me," Woodworth said, laughing.
The races will begin on campus at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and continue into the afternoon.