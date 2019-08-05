LaDelle Kay didn’t let retirement sideline her from serving her community for too long.
Kay, who retired from the Gregg Longview United Way in 2018 and was given a 2019 Unity Honor in February, is now volunteering for the city of Longview under the AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America program.
Kay replaces Erin Parker, who resigned April 1 as the city’s VISTA volunteer after about three months on the job.
A year ago, the city applied for and was later approved for a $50,000 grant from the Texas Homeless Network to help eliminate poverty and mitigate community risk factors regarding poverty and homelessness.
AmeriCorps also provides for a VISTA volunteer to help guide the city toward creating more and better access points for local homeless people to obtain needed resources.
VISTA provides volunteers a subsistence allowance on which to live day to day based of local cost-of-living rates. In Gregg County, the rate is $34.22 a day, or $613.48 biweekly allowance if the volunteer works all 14 days.
In her resignation letter, Parker said, “I am pursuing a job immediately due to not being able to make the living allowance work for me. Thank you for the opportunities for growth that you have provided me, and I appreciate your support during my time here.”
Kay heard about the opportunity and said she committed to the program because she’s committed to her community.
“Even though I’m retired, I’ve still stayed involved with a number of things here in the city and will continue to,” Kay said. “That’s my heart. The homeless, the community things like Hope for Youth and things like that — all of those things are very important.
“I love my community and want to serve, and I’ve never stopped serving in that sense,” she said.
Kay worked for nearly two decades for at least a half-dozen area nonprofit agencies including the United Way. She is most well known for created INFOLine of Gregg County, a free community information and referral service that bridges people who need assistance and the agencies that can address different needs.
As a VISTA volunteer, she is doing much of the same networking and connecting as she did with United Way and INFOLine, particularly in working with the North East Texas Homeless Consortium and the Texas Homeless Network, she said, as the area gears up for the next Point-in-Time census count of area homeless people in January.
Kay also is updating homeless consortium contact information including mailing and email lists as well as the people who were once involved in the consortium and who have since moved away from East Texas.
“The goal is to eventually have more access points,” Kay said. “So, it’s moving along, and we’re making progress and just carrying on what we started with this.”