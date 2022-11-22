The Kilgore College Rangerettes are set to perform Thursday alongside Mariah Carey at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
The Rangerettes will march in the parade in their traditional red, white and blue uniforms and will be in special costumes for their performance with Carey, according to Kilgore College.
The parade is set to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday and air on NBC.
Also, the Rangerette Christmas Show is scheduled 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.
The show began in 2011 and is an annual holiday tradition with the Rangerettes and performances by local dance groups.
The one-day-only Broadway-style show, “Let’s Holiday,” will feature the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, the KHS Co-Ed Dancers, Intensive Dance Company, Tyler Legacy Southern Belles, East Texas Dance Company, Elite Dance Center, the KC Dance Department, Industry Dance Company and the KC Connection.
Reserved tickets are $20 each and are available to purchase online only through Dec. 4 by visiting www.rangerette.com .
All tickets are non-refundable. The show is approximately one hour long.