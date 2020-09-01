Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey said participation in this year’s golf tournament fundraiser was about on par with years past as 20, four-man teams took to the greens Monday at Pinecrest County Club.
Golfers wielded their weapons of grass destruction for the Florida scramble-style tournament to help fund KLB’s mission of improving the city’s environment through litter prevention, beautification and waste reduction.
A Florida Scramble is a variation on a regular scramble where after the team members each hit a drive, the best of those shots is chosen. In a Florida Scramble, the golfer whose shot is selected sits out the following stroke.
Teams were treated to lunch on the course and also were able to try their luck with several raffles.
Some brave participants competed in the “Tin Cup Challenge” for a chance to win a free eye exam from Longview Eye Associates by hitting the best 7-iron shot. Braver were the nearby spectators as each participant was blindfolded.
Casey said, “this tournament normally brings us about $30,000 and 100 percent of that fundraising goes back into our community.”
The money raised from the event will be, she said, used to complete two, large, entryway signage projects for the city.
Sponsors for the event hosted at Pinecrest Country Club included Copeland Insurance Group, R&K Distributors, Inc. VeraBank, WorkSmart, Joyce Crane, U.S. Title Company, Inc, Copeland Insurance Group, Texas Bank and Trust, and Johnson and Pace Inc.