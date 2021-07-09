A statewide environmental group has given Keep Longview Beautiful its highest recognition for the work the nonprofit organization provides to the city of Longview.
Keep Texas Beautiful, an environmental and community improvement nonprofit organization, named Keep Longview Beautiful a "Gold Star Affiliate." The designation was awarded to 70 such organizations out of about 300 in Texas. The gold star recognition is the highest possible status to achieve.
"The success of Keep Longview Beautiful can be attributed to a handful of contributing factors," Dustin Eberhart, president of Keep Longview Beautiful, said in a statement. "One is the unique board of director mix that volunteer their time to serve every year and bring enthusiasm, perspective and a 'whatever it takes' attitude to our nonprofit. The commitment and support of our community partners, coupled with the guidance of a dedicated executive director results in a special mix of people that make our affiliate program stand out year after year."
Keep Texas Beautiful introduced the Gold Star recognition program in 2004. In 2020, Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates engaged 20,917 volunteers who contributed 37,857 hours to collect 1 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails and waterways, according to the organization.
"Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful," says Suzanne Kho, executive director of Keep Texas Beautiful, in a statement.
The roots of Keep Longview Beautiful date back to 1979 when the organization started originally under the name Longview Beautiful Association. The organization began with a few volunteers who envisioned cleaner and more attractive spaces in the community, according to Executive Director Kim Casey.
Today, Keep Longview Beautiful gives back to the city through a variety of beautification efforts, including programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate residents and beautify the community. Additionally, Keep Longview Beautiful gives back to other organizations looking to make improvements through its Community Improvement Grants program.
Recent Keep Longview Beautiful efforts have included art installation across town and at city parks as part of the Art from the Heart program, new city entryway signs greeting visitors to Longview and improvements to The Green, a park that the organization developed and maintains.
The organization has planned a community-wide day of serving Sept. 18. Anyone wishing to volunteer that day to help clean up litter, perform yard work and other community needs can sign up at lovelongview.com.