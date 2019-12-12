Keep Longview Beautiful is seeking volunteers, sponsors and funding as it reimagines its campaign to eradicate litter in the city.
“We have a litter problem,” said KLB Executive Director and city Community Services Program Administrator Kim Casey said. “I think that so many of us know that, but we don’t do enough about it.”
A team of people interested in promoting recycling, reuse and a litter-free community met Wednesday to toss around ideas for a flyer promoting the new Love Longview campaign.
Love Longview is a two-fold campaign, Casey said. One part is the Less Littered Longview component that works to address issues of litter year round. The second is annual service days scheduled April 23 to 26.
Casey wants Less Littered Longview to be educational, she said. That means making the community aware that there is a litter problem in the city and getting people, organizations, churches and other groups to become more active in removing litter and trash from roadsides, ditches, waterways and other areas.
Schoolchildren also would be educated on the negative effects of litter, which Casey said could create continued education within their families.
“We think that’s probably a No. 1 way to go about this … because then they head home and they’re the educators to their family. ‘No, no, no, don’t throw that out the window. That’s a bad thing,’ “ Casey said, imagining a child’s words to their parents.
Volunteers and groups have been phenomenal in picking up and controlling litter many times during the year, she said, but “the problem is we all do things at different times of the year.”
So Casey and her team want residents to see the impact of communitywide litter abatement, she said, because most people have numbed themselves from noticing litter during their daily commutes.
That’s where the four-day Love Longview event in April comes in and why she’s asking for more volunteers, sponsors and financial support.
“So many in this town want to volunteer and make it better. However, we truly, truly feel that if we all work together and do it in one small time frame, that we will make a significant impact,” Casey said. “We will make a true difference on our community, and it’s going to be an investment in our community.”