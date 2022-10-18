An event that asks participants to help grow wildflowers at The Green in Longview will return this month.
Keep Longview Beautiful on Oct. 30 will host its second annual Sow a Seed Sunday to spread more than a million seeds at the nine-acre park at Texas 31 and Spur 63, according to Executive Director Kim Casey.
Casey said this past year’s event was a big success, and it was started as a way to maintain the nature and beauty of The Green. The southern portion of its acreage is adorned with a wildflower meadow that requires reseeding for several years in a row, she said.
"It's a large enough area, we thought everybody could come together for it," Casey said.
Participants of the event are given wildflower seeds to hold in their hands. Then, they are instructed to throw them on the ground in a circle around their body, Casey said. Children especially enjoy the process and were eager to participate last year, she said.
After the seeds are sown, a Longview Fire Department ladder truck is used to water them.
"They extend that platform ladder 104 feet, and it goes up into the air," said Casey, who added a wildfire truck from the department helps finishing watering.
After the seeds are watered, fire crew allow children to climb inside the fire truck and interact with it, she said.
During the event, “painted lady” butterflies released into the wild. This year, Aaon Coil sponsored the butterfly release, which will allow Keep Longview Beautiful to buy twice the amount of butterflies it did last year, Casey said.
"We'll sow over a million seeds … 200 painted lady butterflies will be released after we sow those seeds," she said.
According to Casey, the reason for the butterfly release is to ensure pollination of the seeds so they make it to the next stage of life.
The butterflies come to the organization cold and in a semi-hibernated state, she said. Ice packs are kept near the butterflies to keep them asleep. The packs are removed prior to the butterflies being released. This gives them ample time to "wake up," Casey said.
"Each child or adult gets an envelope and we discuss the ways to treat the butterflies, why we're using them. We do quite a bit of education as well and then all at once we all open the little envelopes ... ," she said.
Depending on the butterfly, it might take off right away or spend some time sitting on the envelope it came in, she said.
After last year's event, Casey said she was approached by numerous residents who said they didn't know about the event and that they hoped they will have it again.
"We knew we were going to do this several years in a row to get the meadow nice and beautiful," Casey said.
She hopes to see a bigger turn out at this year's event and expects a majority of people that showed up last year will return. The wildflower seeds for this year's event were purchased locally at Horaney's Feed Store.
Sow a Seed Sunday is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at The Green. Kona Ice's food truck and Happy The Clown are set to be at the event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.