Keep Longview Beautiful has used a grant from Westlake Chemical Corp. to add 19 trees — and extra shade — at The Green at Texas 31 and Spur 63.
“Westlake came to us with a dollar amount and (KLB) put in some money, too — so we have about $15,000 in the entire project," said Keep Longview Beautiful Executive Director Kim Casey. “People love The Green, and it’s quickly become the most used green space in the city. But folks have come to us and said they want more shade, so that’s where the tree project came from.”
Casey said the project included input from Rob Holloway of New Orleans Gardens, the city of Longview Parks and Recreation Department and Keith Floyd with C & C Irrigation.
She added that the project will change the park's entire landscape.
“Design should always be at the forefront of landscape,” said Holloway, who was on hand Tuesday to supervise and assist in the planting the trees. “Taking an artistic approach helps this project complement an already beautiful, natural space.”
Workers from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department used heavy equipment and shovels to dig holes in advance for the trees and then move them trees into place. All of the already established trees have at least a 2-inch diameter and full canopies.
Casey said an irrigation system will be installed by C & C Irrigation at a later time, and plaques with information about the trees will eventually be added.
“To be given this sum of money as a starting point and to be able to enrich our community’s environment in this way is simply incredible,” she said. “We truly thank Westlake for blessing Longview in this way.”