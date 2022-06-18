Celebration was the name of the game Saturday as community members came together to attend Juneteenth events across Longview.
The holiday marks the date — June 19, 1865 — when news reached Texas that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves.
Juneteenth was recognized in 2021 as a federal holiday.
The city’s annual Juneteenth Parade took place along its traditional route down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard starting from Interstate 20. All along the road, residents set up chairs, towels, umbrellas and more to watch.
Motorcycles, trucks, specialty cars and more decorated the parade with many throwing treats like candy and small toys and others attempting to beat the heat by tossing water bottles to waiting attendees.
Kenneth Walker, his daughter, Shana Smith, and her husband, Brandon Smith, stood in a grassy section off the road and chatted with each other as the parade went by. Walker said he regularly attends the parade and considers it a tradition, he said.
Shana Smith said the three of them come to the parade to celebrate their freedom.
“I think it’s just important to keep the legacy going. I mean, if we don’t do it, who will?” Shana Smith asked.
She added that the holiday provides children with an opportunity to learn and know why it is being celebrated so they can pass on the tradition to their children.
“It’s generational,” Shana Smith said.
“Right now, we don’t have a lot of events going on that bring people together ... since COVID, but now this is just something to unify people and make people a little bit closer to each other,” Walker said.
His favorite part of the parade is seeing all the cars and hot rods, he said.
Tommy Bell held his son, Cameron, 3, in his arms while they waited for the parade to start. It was Cameron’s first time attending the parade, and his dad said he brought his son to the event to spend time together during Father’s Day weekend.
“I used to come out here with my dad on Father’s Day weekend, so I’m just keeping the tradition alive (and) letting my little one know what Juneteenth is all about,” Bell said.
He remembers attending the parade as a child and always looked forward to seeing the horses, lights and hearing all the sounds, he said. He said he appreciated seeing the community get together along with the progress that’s been made not only locally, but as a country.
“I love that they’ve made it a national holiday ... so we can get out and recognize our heritage and how far we’ve come as a culture,” Bell said.
After the parade, the father and son planned to go to Stamper Park and visit the vendors and have fun and fellowship with other community members, he said.
Stamper Park on Fair Street picked up with activity Saturday shortly after attendees made their way from the parade. Food vendors, inflatable bounce houses and free hot dogs were offered at the event.
Former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams set up under a tent to grill hot dogs for attendees.
“Today, I’m out here supporting my community,” Williams said. “Juneteenth is an important time that we should all celebrate and ... as a business owner, I want to make sure I pay it forward and give back to my community, so that’s why we’re giving away hot links and hot dogs to anybody that wants one.”
Oftentimes, people aren’t educated from a historical perspective, so the community’s historical significance and keeping the tradition alive are important, she said.
“Freedom is important, and we need to all remember that. Every time we make a decision, make a choice, make a vote, that’s important,” Williams said.
Brothers Reggie and Ricky King, along with his granddaughters, were among the people enjoying the festivities at the park. They attend every year and had just arrived from the parade, Ricky King said.
Reggie King said he was “pretty excited” about Juneteenth being designated a national, federal holiday.
“It’s time for the whole nation to come together, and anytime that we can come together, I believe it’s always a good thing,” he said.