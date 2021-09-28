Judge Ken Starr praised the efforts of the U.S. Supreme Court in upholding freedom of religion for more than 40 years while discussing his new book Tuesday in Longview.
Shirley Griffin said she could talk all day about Starr while introducing him as the guest speaker at the Pinecrest Country Club.
“I have been to Tyler twice to listen to Judge Starr speak,” she said. “He is a wonderful person to get to know.”
Starr, a former U.S. circuit judge who served as solicitor general of the United States under President George H.W. Bush and headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, spoke at the Rotary Club of Longview’s meeting at Pinecrest Country Club. He also signed copies of his new book, “Religious Liberty in Crisis,” before the meeting and said he wrote the book to be easily understood by high school students.
Before getting into his topic, Starr asked those in attendance to stand as he read the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. He emphasized the “blessings of liberty” while reading, calling it “the word for today.”
“My dear friends, whether you are a person of faith or not, you should care deeply about these foundational principles,” he said.
Starr said the constitutional convention of 1787 in Philadelphia was held in secret as the delegates wrote and discussed the document.
“Did you know that it was closed? CNN was kept out,” he said, inciting laughter from the club. “Fox News was kept out. There were no leaks. Early on there was a leak and General Washington had a word with one of the delegates who apparently had loose lips.”
He said the preamble is what the constitution is all about with the goal of forming a “more perfect union.”
“The very first work of government is to ‘establish justice’ and that means the same thing that it says,” Starr said. “If you don’t have a just society, there is not going to be anything much worth defending.”
Starr said establishing justice takes effort and is an ongoing project. He went on to say that his book discusses the “erosion of our culture of liberty in the United States,” particularly the first amendment.
“It’s under at least tension and, at times, seemingly under assault,” Starr said. “Including the very idea that we should be free to speak — free to speak our words without fear of condemnation and recrimination.”
Starr said one of the greatest teachers of “our fundamental freedoms” is the Supreme Court. He gave several case examples and said the court had upheld religious freedom and freedom of conscience consistently over the past four decades.
“At a time when there were many cultural winds that are blowing very fiercely around, the Supreme Court has been standing four-square, time and time again, year after year, decade after decade, in favor of religious liberty — for we the people,” Starr said.
Starr has argued 36 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. He was president and chancellor of Baylor University before being ousted as president in 2016 amid an investigation into how the school responded to sexual assault allegations, and he then resigned as chancellor. In January 2020, he was named a member of the legal team for then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Starr joined the Lanier Law Firm in 2018.