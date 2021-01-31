A Kids’ Trout Fishing Day is scheduled Saturday at Bridge Bob’s Pond at Mineola Nature Preserve on CR 2724 in Wood County, just south of Mineola.
The event is sponsored by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the city of Mineola, local merchants, and civic organizations.
It's set 9 a.m. to noon and is free for youth and adult fishing mentors and with fishing license required.
Anglers are encouraged to bring a light-action rod and reel combo with small fishing hooks, light line (12-pound test or less), small bobbers and small split shot and bait to take a chance at catching some of the 1,250 rainbow trout that will be stocked.
For information, call Texas Parks & Wildlife Department at (903) 593-5077.