The large pile of limbs that volunteers gathered and placed at the entrance to KidsView Playground on Tuesday showed more than the ongoing effect of strong storms that hit the Longview area in June.
It also showed the power and importance of the volunteers.
"It's hard to get everything that needs to be done, especially with all the trees down here," said Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the city of Longview's Parks and Recreation Department.
The department held the clean-up day as part of National Parks and Recreation Month. The monthlong celebration features activities highlighting parks and recreation facilities.
(For a schedule of the remaining events, including Christmas in July on Saturday at The Green, visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page at facebook.com/LongviewParks .)
"The reason we chose KidsView is because it is a staple in the community. It's one of the parks that's most visited," Garcia said.
A creek runs past one side of the playground, which is next to Lear Park. Many limbs and sticks had washed into the creek during the June storms.
"This month is to showcase the importance of parks in our community," Garcia said. Splash pads, trails, playgrounds — the community is necessary toward making and caring of those facilities, Garcia said.
Volunteers are crucial to the work of the parks department, she said, with staff members spread thin with tournaments every weekend, for instance, and all the work that goes into maintaining and operating the parks system.
Garcia, who joined the parks department in 2019, has found Longview to be a "community that actually cares" and shows up to help.
"It's really great to see when people from the community come out and do for the community," she said.
A group of about two dozen volunteers who worked to collect storm debris and trash in the park was made up almost entirely of students and staff members from Pine Tree ISD's P.A.C.E. Academy. (P.A.C.E. stands for "Pirate Alternative to Continuing Education.")
Principal Shalonda Adams said students who helped Tuesday were in summer school for credit or attendance recovery. A lot of the work the school does with its students involves building "person-to-person empathy," she said.
"I crave for opportunities like this," Adams said of being able to get the students out to work in the community.
Volunteer service projects are part of the P.A.C.E. program. She said that later this week, the students will have a "talking circle" about Tuesday's experience, where they'll discuss the idea of working together.
"We teach them to be givers and not just takers, to be a part of their community," Adams said. "If they're serving their community, they'll love their community and the people in that community."
Evan Pearce, who will be a sophomore this school year at Pine Tree, said he's also helped with other projects, such as putting together weekend food bags for children in need at Pine Tree.
"I think it just teaches us to look out for others and help whenever you can," he said.